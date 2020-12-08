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Video 1 Governor hopeful Daniel McCarthy speaking while announcing his bit to run for governor broke it to MAAP MEDIA On Dec 5th 2020 @ Arizona State Capitol.
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18 views • December 08, 2020
Governor hopeful Daniel McCarthy speaking front of the protesters on Dec 5th 2020 @ Arizona State Capitol.
Governor hopeful Daniel McCarthy speaking front of the protesters on Dec 5th 2020 @ Arizona State Capitol. Broke the news at MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + MEDIA And we are very honored.
Dec 5th 2020 announced his bit for governor by speaking to the Protesters @ Arizona State Capitol.
#trump #arizona #danielmccarthy #governor #governordanielmccarthysoon
Video by George Nemeh + MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + MEDIA.
Remarkable folks today working on one common goal for our country. Kudos.
#likeitis #drawyourownconclusions
Video by George Nemeh from MAAP Media.
#raw #maapmedia #maaprealtalkshow #usa #trump2020 #president #donaldjtrump #danielmccarthy #georgenemeh
JVC Camera By George
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2020
MAAP MEDIA
Governor hopeful Daniel McCarthy speaking front of the protesters on Dec 5th 2020 @ Arizona State Capitol. Broke the news at MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + MEDIA And we are very honored.
Dec 5th 2020 announced his bit for governor by speaking to the Protesters @ Arizona State Capitol.
#trump #arizona #danielmccarthy #governor #governordanielmccarthysoon
Video by George Nemeh + MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + MEDIA.
Remarkable folks today working on one common goal for our country. Kudos.
#likeitis #drawyourownconclusions
Video by George Nemeh from MAAP Media.
#raw #maapmedia #maaprealtalkshow #usa #trump2020 #president #donaldjtrump #danielmccarthy #georgenemeh
JVC Camera By George
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2020
MAAP MEDIA
Keywords
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