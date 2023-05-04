https://gettr.com/post/p2g02qkeab5

CCP will attack Taiwan. And those U.S. citizens, extra patriots, are going to automatically becoming the hostage. So that is why you need Miles Guo more than ever to fight this evil regime. You cannot trade him because you will trade your rule of law away and you will let the CCP run free in this country. So please help us to free Miles Guo to save America now.

中共会攻击台湾，而那些美国公民将自动成为人质。因此这就是为什么你们比以往任何时候都更需要郭先生来打击这个邪恶政权。你们不能用郭先生来做交易,因为你会把你的法治交易掉,而你会让中共在这个国家自由运行。因此帮助我们释放郭先生以拯救美国。

