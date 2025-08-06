US-New Zealand Intelligence Operations and Cover-ups

The FBI's new NZ office isn't about crime—it's a cover for illegal satellite spy programs and AI-driven drone assassinations run through Five Eyes. While Trump claims to fight the Deep State, his administration is expanding covert ops, including nuclear targeting from NZ to Antarctica.





Watch our explosive interview revealing how "Operation Iron Sands" bypassed NZ's government to wage shadow wars.





#FiveEyesExposed #DeepStateAgenda #ShadowWarfare #NZSpyOps #TrumpDeception #MilitaryIndustrialComplex #CovertOps





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport