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Trump Mobilizing Military & Other Forces for Forced Coronavirus Vaccine
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93 views • May 15, 2020
Trump Mobilizing Military & Other Forces Forced Coronavirus Vaccine 14may2020
On one hand Trump placates wary Americans that the pandemic will go away without a vaccine all the while planning a Military (and other forces) FORCED vaccination plan.
if the vaccine is mRNA this will force the rewrite of all Americans genetics.
reference video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zc7oqel5LZw
On one hand Trump placates wary Americans that the pandemic will go away without a vaccine all the while planning a Military (and other forces) FORCED vaccination plan.
if the vaccine is mRNA this will force the rewrite of all Americans genetics.
reference video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zc7oqel5LZw
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