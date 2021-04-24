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HOUSTON DOCTOR TREATED OVER 20K COVID-19 PATIENTS WITH HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE [2021-04-17] - OAN (VIDEO)
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84 views • April 24, 2021
HOUSTON DOCTOR SUCCESSFULLY TREATED OVER 20K COVID-19 PATIENTS WITH HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE [2021-04-17] - OAN (VIDEO)
Dr. Stella Emmanuel has now successfully treated over 20,000 patients in Houston, TX for Covid-19 using Hydroxychloroquine, Ivemectin, and other highly effective, inexpensive treatments. Thus, NO COVID-19 EXPERIMENTAL GENE THERAPY is wanted or needed by anyone. Do not put your life at risk taking a completely unnecessary experimental treatment.
Dr. Stella Emmanuel has now successfully treated over 20,000 patients in Houston, TX for Covid-19 using Hydroxychloroquine, Ivemectin, and other highly effective, inexpensive treatments. Thus, NO COVID-19 EXPERIMENTAL GENE THERAPY is wanted or needed by anyone. Do not put your life at risk taking a completely unnecessary experimental treatment.
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