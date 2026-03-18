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[Chorus]
All the food is poison
All the food is poison
[Verse 1]
The carrot, the peas, the celery sticks
The meat and the fish will make you sick
[Chorus]
All the food is poison
All the food is poison
[Verse 2]
The apples, tomatoes, wheat and the corn
All the food is poison, don't eat the food
It's poison food
[Chorus]
All the food is poison
All the food is poison
[Verse 3]
The onions, pickles and the melons too
Even the pasta and the turkey are contaminated food
Don't eat the food
[Chorus]
All the food is poison
All the food is poison
[Outro]
Chicken (Poison)
Barley (Poison)
White rice, baked beans, duck l'orange (Poison)
Sunflower seeds (Poison)
Radicchio, hummus, orange (Poison)
Hass avocado (Poison)
Your dad's barbecue brisket (Poison)
Parsley (Poison)
Snout, little babies (Poison)
Fingernails, cigarette burns (Poison)
Scabs (Poison)
Napple napple napple napple napple (Poison)
Try to figure out something else to eat
I'm out of here
(Poison)