How to deliver drugs to the tumor site - ETH Zurich - magnetic bacteria 2024 / Mind-Controlled Therapeutics | Martin Fussenegger ETH ZURICH @WorldEcenomicForum 2016

How to deliver drugs to the tumor site - ETH Zurich - magnetic bacteria 2024 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=mQUCo1cy7YY&t=44s&pp=2AEskAIB
Mind-Controlled Therapeutics | Martin Fussenegger ETH ZURICH @WorldEcenomicForum 2016 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-2QBav7MIv0&t=3s&pp=2AEDkAIB
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1981802224322764974?t=2SZUVAR8nEfqUldifu6_Fg&s=19
THz, interacts significantly with the human body due to its high absorption by water, which constitutes a large portion of biological tissues.
This interaction is primarily photothermal, meaning the radiation is absorbed and converted into heat, leading to measurable temperature increases in tissues https://search.brave.com/search?q=electromagnetic+intereactions+with+terahertz+and+the+human+body&source=android&summary=1&conversation=9dbe3f998eb509ea4744d4
Intra-body biosensing using terahertz ieee https://search.brave.com/search?q=Intra-body+biosensing+using+terahertz+ieee&source=android
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1981832132667253242?t=ovOsWt4lSR6oHDMOWV5m5Q&s=19
The IEEE 1906.1 Standard: Some Guidelines for Strengthening Future Normalization in Electromagnetic Nanocommunications
December 2018 IEEE Communications Standards Magazine https://www.researchgate.net/publication/330954888_The_IEEE_19061_Standard_Some_Guidelines_for_Strengthening_Future_Normalization_in_Electromagnetic_Nanocommunications
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1981859290320396528?t=TeqrVvXm9nTj0L80j6FM3A&s=19
The human body is increasingly being explored as a potential telecommunications infrastructure, particularly within the framework of the Internet of Bodies (IoB), which integrates wearable, implantable, ingestible, and injectable devices to enable seamless connectivity for biomedical applications. https://search.brave.com/search?q=human+body+as+the+Telecommunications+infrastructure&source=android&summary=1&conversation=7f57b0fdb5de91253be41f
HBC transceivers https://www.nature.com/articles/s44287-025-00160-y
Bodies Electric: The Promise of 6G Wireless Technology
In the wake of massive ransomware attacks, researchers, governments, and businesses imagine a secure 6G future https://www.tanium.com/blog/bodies-electric-the-promise-of-6g-wireless-technology/
CICC 2020: Electro-Quasistatic HBC IC for Secure Authentication and Bio-medical
SPARC Lab-Prof. ECE, Purdue https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ARhTkC-ID40