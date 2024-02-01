Liberty Radio New Music Potluck 23

New music for old earholes! New Music Potluck -- lovingly prepared by GTW Liberty Radio. Come and get you some!

The Liberty Radio Boutique has never-before-available designs!! Come find your new favorite t-shirt, and pick up an extra one for that special rabble rouser in your life. get you some!! https://libertyradiostore.itemorder.com/shop/home/

Follow GTW Liberty Radio on Twitter! https://twitter.com/GTWlibertyradio

And join the Telegram channel - the only place to get YOUR audio-only Liberty Radio replays! https://t.me/gtwlibertyradio

Our Partners:

Grand Theft World digital time capsule - Join the community! https://grandtheftworld.com/

Get Autonomy and level up your life: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/wv3QX9Sh

Autonomy Agora Marketplace https://marketplace.autonomyagora.com/

Freedom United Revolt - fashions for freedom https://freedomunitedrevolt.com/

Media Monarchy with James Evan Pilato https://mediamonarchy.com/

The Last American Vagabond https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/

Rebunked News https://rebunked.news/

Burn Babylon Burn/the Doom Kitchen https://www.youtube.com/@3xburn

Wiscannabis Farms - for all your bomb-ass cream needs! https://www.wiscannabis.com/

GTW Liberty Radio media warehouse https://odysee.com/@ManufacturingReality:2

Notes:

The Man Who Sold the World - Trevor Something https://trevorsomething.bandcamp.com/track/the-man-who-sold-the-world

Soul Atrophy - Redfela https://highyona.bandcamp.com/track/soul-atrophy-by-redfela

Hypnagogia(Mfinity Remix) - Josh Teed & Jason Leech https://youtu.be/qIelI7oiFhE

Kill or Be Killed - Muse https://youtu.be/uTh8z4XizNI

Don't Look Back(ft. Sarah Buxton) - Wesley Dean https://youtu.be/XVq8JtBhw_k

Trump's Ding Ding Bomb - the Remix Bros https://youtu.be/hkkvvI87390

Loco - Ren https://youtu.be/AFl2tn7Ty2k

Hunger Striking for Barbie's Oscar Snub Goes Wrong - Ryan Long https://youtu.be/_qFY72Foulo