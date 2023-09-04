BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bill Gates funded laboratories are creating genetically-engineered mosquito bio weapons & releasing
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
526 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
162 views • September 04, 2023

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2023). Bill Gates is laughing in the video, because he finds exterminating God’s human specie is funny. He is Satan Lucifer’s Pleiadian fallen angel fake alien incarnate avatar chief scientist for the 5000 year old Noah’s days Atlantis fallen angel company Umbrella corporation that manufactured the Uroboros zombie virus and the COVID biochemical weapon vaccine & fake virus nanites. The Pleiadian fallen angel incarnate avatar Richard Bay (aka Tom Cruise in Hollywood) is the CEO of the Umbrella corporation (now moved to China). Videos show Bill Gates’ funded laboratories creating genetically-modified Malaria and biochemical weapon mosquitos in huge numbers, and Bill Gates’ helicopter dropping genetically-modified biochemical weapon mosquitos for infection. Bill Gates' malaria vaccine is killing off more humans in 12 African countries. Professor Hiroyuki Matsuoka of Jichi Medical University in Japan received a grant from Bill Gates to develop mosquito weapons. Bill Gates released genetically-modified mosquitos in Florida, and now there is a malaria outbreak. Video shows helicopters dropping huge numbers of mosquitos around the world, and crowds of people in Baltimore Maryland being swarmed by millions of mosquitos. Bill Gates funded research into genetically-engineered cattle ticks—now 450,000 Americans have red meat allergies from ‘Alpha-Gal Syndrome’ caused by tick bites. The Bill Gates foundation awards 35 million dollars for mosquito research. The mosquitos being caught have #S stamped on their backs. Bill Gates is warning that tens of millions of people can die from bio-terrorism. Pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid elites’ experts warn that the world’s deadliest diseases are coming to the UK because of their fake climate change, and that mosquitos and ticks carrying viruses with death rates of up to 50% will make Britain home. Bill Gates’ father was the head of Planned Parenthood. The former Draco reptilian chimera fake alien that used Bill Gates’ cloned hybrid avatar body is part of the Draco avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminists, who did 66 million abortion child sacrifice rituals to Satan Lucifer Baal Moloch. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in anger & terror & disgust, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


Tags:


#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
healthbiblegodchristjesusqanonchristianchurchdonald trumprapturenwoqpatriotilluminatipastorcoronaviruscovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
Iceland Voters Reject EU Accession Talks in Referendum

Iceland Voters Reject EU Accession Talks in Referendum

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy