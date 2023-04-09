https://gettr.com/post/p2dx8xk7c3c
4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Although Mr. Miles Guo has temporarily lost his freedom, he is still full of confidence and joy, just like all our fellow fighters! Our cause of taking down the CCP is not a pain, but a joy!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】虽然郭先生暂时失去了自由，但是他和我们所有战友一样还是充满了信心和欢乐！我们的灭共不是痛苦，而是欢乐地灭共！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平
