© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Special Report: Strange Earthquake Event Patterns: Watch Iceland, Greece, and Mexico West Coast: Sunday August 01, 2021
Follow
3
Share
Report
488 views • August 02, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Special Report: Strange Earthquake Event Pattern: Watch Iceland
Written by Terral
August 01, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/TCf60kgkSZw
The strange pattern began on Friday with these two quakes near the North Pole and Iceland:
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000eze8/executive
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000ezl9/executive
A series of quakes then strike in rapid-fire fashion diverging away from the North Pole …
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f0vd/executive
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f0v2/executive
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f0v4/executive
... Striking with this Greece Quake and the forming swarm:
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f11n/executive
... And these two Mexico Quakes…
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f109/executive
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f128/executive
…until the quake swarm area forms off the coast of Iceland this morning.
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f13z/origin/detail
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f140/executive
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f141/executive
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f17k/executive
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f185/executive
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f18f/executive
Superplume magma-wave energy appears to be rebounding throughout the Superplume Buoyancy-barrier Corridor Network, as Earth moves away from the Black Star causing the core to cool. The combination of so many deep harmonic-tremor quakes and cooling earth core seems to be kickstarting the Global Tectonic Faultline Unzipping Phenomenon. The difference is that the 6+mag quakes that lowered to the twin 5.9 Quakes of the California West Coast now sees 4 and 5-mag quakes striking in a similar pattern. We may be looking at our planet being primed for a series of global crustal displacement events that transform the earth we see today into the Scallion and Navy Maps of the Future. Everyone has been warned repeatedly to relocate away from the coasts and away from high-population areas!! Join a strong survival group program and prepare to neutralize all Black Star and Superplume-related threats by having access to an underground position. Blessings, Terral
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Special Report: Strange Earthquake Event Pattern: Watch Iceland
Written by Terral
August 01, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/TCf60kgkSZw
The strange pattern began on Friday with these two quakes near the North Pole and Iceland:
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000eze8/executive
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000ezl9/executive
A series of quakes then strike in rapid-fire fashion diverging away from the North Pole …
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f0vd/executive
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f0v2/executive
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f0v4/executive
... Striking with this Greece Quake and the forming swarm:
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f11n/executive
... And these two Mexico Quakes…
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f109/executive
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f128/executive
…until the quake swarm area forms off the coast of Iceland this morning.
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f13z/origin/detail
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f140/executive
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f141/executive
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f17k/executive
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f185/executive
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f18f/executive
Superplume magma-wave energy appears to be rebounding throughout the Superplume Buoyancy-barrier Corridor Network, as Earth moves away from the Black Star causing the core to cool. The combination of so many deep harmonic-tremor quakes and cooling earth core seems to be kickstarting the Global Tectonic Faultline Unzipping Phenomenon. The difference is that the 6+mag quakes that lowered to the twin 5.9 Quakes of the California West Coast now sees 4 and 5-mag quakes striking in a similar pattern. We may be looking at our planet being primed for a series of global crustal displacement events that transform the earth we see today into the Scallion and Navy Maps of the Future. Everyone has been warned repeatedly to relocate away from the coasts and away from high-population areas!! Join a strong survival group program and prepare to neutralize all Black Star and Superplume-related threats by having access to an underground position. Blessings, Terral
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
retroviruswuhanforced vaccinationsterralterral03lockdownfood crisisceleste solumcovid-19nanosilvermass quarantinesfort detrickcontact tracingbuy nano silverblackstargain-of-functionhiv insertsfema camps internmentlee merrittreplication inhibitorolympics 2019nasa future warfaredelta variantcatch bus program
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.