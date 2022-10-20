Protecting Our Rights | Gloves Off Ep. 21

In this episode of Gloves Off, Joey Gilbert, 2022 Nevada Governor Candidate, speaks with Andrea Wexelblatt.





Joey and Andrea discuss a man protesting outside of Chinese Consulate in the UK being beaten, the halt of California’s COVID-19 Emergency Declaration, hair straightening chemicals that increase the risk of uterine cancer, the detainment of a prospective juror who would not wear a mask in court, the Department of Justice’s sentencing recommendation for Steve Bannon, the latest commotion amongst candidates in Nevada, the CDC’s vote for on child immunizations, the projection of the increase in heat bills, the recovery of a woman’s body in Nevada, the ACLU taking a ballot-counting case to the Nevada Supreme Court, and a Canadian doctor’s urge to investigate premature deaths in young, vaccinated doctors.





