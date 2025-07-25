Trump's Triumphs #101: The Epstein List Nothing-Burger...Serving Humanity...Biblically Speaking...





The Jeffrey Episten List, that doesn't exist and convicts no one of Pedophilia, but rather exposes the real crime Biblically, i.e. "A woman's body does not belong to her but rather to her husband", I Corinthians 7:4. All the women participating in the "Episten Client List" was of the age of consent biblically and was not harmed but rather jet setted around the world with some of the wealthiest men who needed them because their wives do not make love to them.





What does God see In the so called "Episten List"???





