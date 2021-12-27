Sen. Rubio: US Companies Must Prove Slave-Labor-Free To Import Xinjiang Products

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12/22/2021 Sen. Rubio: Enes Kanter paid a huge personal cost in promoting the Uyghur Labor Prevention Act. US companies must prove the product is not made by slave labor if they import product from Xinjiang. China should play the same rule as the US if they want to be a real superpower.