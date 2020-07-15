The Crown Corporation ...aka The Great Red Dragon

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"The Crown" has never been the King or Queen of England since the establishment of this corporate body. The Crown is the directorate of the corporation. The island of Britain is a financial oligarchy run by the "Crown". The City is run by the Bank of England, a "private" corporation. The City is a sovereign state located in the heart of greater London. It became a sovereign state in 1694 when King William the third of Orange(financed by Dutch Jews) privatized and turned the Bank of England over to the Banksters. Considered the "Vatican of the financial world", the City is not subject to British law [in the same way that the actual Vatican is not subject to Italian law. For example, the "age of consent" for sex was raised in 2011 to age 12]
The City of London has its own courts, its own laws, its own flag and its own police force. City (crown/corporation) police drive red police cars and their uniforms are slightly different from the Metropolitan Police.
It houses the privatised* Bank of England, Lloyds of London, the London Stock Exchange, all British banks, the branch offices of 385 foreign banks and 70 US banks, as well as Fleet Street's newspaper and publishing monopolies. It is also the headquarters for British Freemasonry.
*(In 1945, The Bank of England was nationalized by the Labour government [During WW2 it lost control of the money supply and its insurmountable debts were handed to the citizens for repayment - the Federal Reserve was handed over to Congress in 2020 for the same reason and purpose]. It is allegedly no longer private. The bank is supposedly publicly owned through the Secretary to the Treasury. Who or what pulls the strings from behind the scenes is anyone's guess?
The City of London has its own lord mayor who represents the Crown. His name is Roger Gifford (2013). The lord mayor is the head of the Corporation of London.
When the Queen wishes to conduct business within the City, she is met by the Lord Mayor at Temple Bar where she requests permission to enter this private, sovereign state. She then proceeds into the City walking several paces behind the Mayor. Her entourage may not be clothed in anything other than service uniforms. The Queen bows to the Mayor only in The City. Outside of the City of London he bows to her.
The City of London is the only part of Britain over which parliament has no authority. In one respect at least, the Corporation acts as the superior body: It imposes on the House of Commons a figure called the remembrancer. This is an official lobbyist for The City of London who sits behind the Speaker's chair and ensures that whatever our elected representatives might think, The City's rights and privileges are protected.
In 1886, Andrew Carnegie wrote, "Six or seven men can plunge the nation into war without consulting Parliament at all." Vincent Vickers, a director of the Bank of England from 1910-1919, blamed the Corporation/the City for the wars of the world.
The British Empire was an extension of bankers' financial interests. Indeed, all the colonies were "Crown Colonies." They belonged to the City and were not subject to British law although Englishmen were expected to conquer and pay for them.
If one wants to know the genuine motives for particular actions in history they are told to "follow the money." But that is only half of it - one must also follow the philosophy - the religious beliefs of those in control.
For purposes of clarity, let the Crown always refer to a stealthy circle of power brokers who all believe in the Masonic philosophy - the brotherhood of man ruled by philosopher kings (or adepts) in league with the God of Masonry. One need only wade through the cumbersome histories of Masonry and also read Albert Pike's Morals and Dogma to see precisely that this power-philosophy encompasses virtually all the religious notions ever conjured up by man.
Ordinary members of Masonic lodges are to these adepts and their goals, what the people of the Western civilizations are to the directors of the Crown - useful idiots.
Further reading in the left section marked 'Table of Contents'... http://www.greatreddragon.com/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lvT3J3Rfwfs
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