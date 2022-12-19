THE HUNGRY, THIRSTY, STRANGERS, NAKED, SICK, & IN PRISON

Do you think others in the body of Christ have been praying for you along the way? And they might not even have an idea you exist?

LINKS TO OTHER SITES

Patmos Pete on GAB https://gab.com/PatmosPete





PatmosPlanet2 at BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pP8i4j60ktFV/





Brighteon Videos https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patmospete





PLAYLISTS ON BRIGHTEON

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patmospete/playlists?page=1





Mike Aston KIA Vietnam http://mikeaston.org/





Songs from Patmos Planet https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTh5M5wH-KBm3JukVrTov-w