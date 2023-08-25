Create New Account
BIDEN'S KABUL BOMBING BETRAYAL NOT BLUNDER!
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago

Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point


August 24, 2023


Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE:


FREED BOMBER BLEW UP OUR 13!

13 WHO FULFILLED DUTY UNTO DEATH!

MAN AMONG MARINES! TYLER VARGAS WHEELER!

BIDEN’S DRONE ‘RETALIATION’ KILLS KIDS!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3b9s5t-bidens-kabul-bombing-betrayal-not-blunder.html


Keywords
bidenintelligencebombingbetrayaljeffrey pratherprather pointkabulnot blunderfulfilled duty unto deathman among marinestyler vargas wheelerfreed bomberblew up our 13drone retaliationkills kids

