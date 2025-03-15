The experiment that shows that virology is bullshit, Tom Cowan, MD explains

"Seth, that is the end of virology."

“We — a bunch of us — decided to run this experiment again.”

[To see if ‘viruses’ are killing cells, or not.]

"The whole thing [that virologist do to try and prove there is a virus] with the three (3) steps, which are the CPE [cytopathic effect], the culture, the electron microscope, and the genome."

[CPE stands for cytopathic effect which is a term used in virology to describe the changes in a cell that are caused by a ‘virus’.]

"We hired a lab… with our friend Stefan Lanka [PhD, biologist and virologist]."

"We took cells that are growing kidney cells."

"We fed them the normal nutrients."

"We fed them a little bit of antibiotics, but not much."

"Five (5) days later, [the kidney cells] were fine.”

"... [To] the same cells, we added fetal calf serum, which is added to every culture experiment done since 1960, to see if it was the fetal calf serum that was killing the cells, [and] the cells were fine…"

"We added the antibiotics, same concentration as they add in every culture experiment."

"We added the same nutrients, [the] same as everyone, [and] the same fetal calf serum."

"Three (3) days later, the cells died, [which virologist call] CPE [cytopathic effect], [which they claim ‘proves’] there was a virus, when there was NO virus anywhere, or nothing from any sick person ever introduced into the experiment."

"It was the experiment — the antibiotics, or the nutrients, or the mix together — that killed the cells."

[It was NOT a virus that killed the cells, and yet that is what virologist claim.]

"Finally, we added RNA from yeast... brewer's yeast has a lot of RNA in it."

"We added [yeast], and it killed the cells even more.”

"Proving that it's either the antibiotics, or the nutrients, or the fetal calf serum, or maybe adding yeast — maybe kidney cells don't like yeast — [that killed the kidney cells].” …

“We then sent that to a biostatistician-type, and we [asked], ‘Is there a SARS-CoV-2 genome in that mix?’”

"[Yes], they found the SARS-CoV-2 genome [in the kidney cells.]”

"And then we asked, is there the measles virus genome in [the kidney cells]?”

“[Yes,] he found measles virus genome."

“He [also] found HIV [genome] [in the kidney cells].”

"In fact, HIV was the biggest match from that mixture."

“… [but] those [virus] genomes aren't in the mix.”

"What they are is little pieces of RNA, and they stitch them together to create a computer model of a [virus] genome.”

"If you give it a template, it will make whatever genome you tell it to make, as long as you have some biological material like fetal calf serum, or yeast RNA, or kidney cells.”

"That proves there is no [virus] genome in there when they tell you [there is].”

"The three proofs of virology are (1) the kidney cells died.”

"[They call that virus] isolation, [but it is not!]."

"That's the opposite of isolation."

"That's adding crap to a culture and seeing if it dies."

"That's not isolation.”

"The next [step] is they see pictures of it [the "virus"]."

"We saw pictures of it too, but there it turns out they're just dying kidney cells."

"Third, they [say they found] the genome."

“[They found] the genome [of SARS-CoV-2, measles and HIV] in our study] too, but there was nothing from any virus or anybody who was sick anywhere near that mix."

"Seth, that is the end of virology."

This video clip is from this 65-minute interview of Tom Cowan, MD done by Seth Holehouse on "Man In America" done on March 9, 2023, which is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v2ccnyg-this-is-the-mother-of-all-lies-and-theyre-desperate-to-keep-it-hidden-from-.html

