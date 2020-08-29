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FACTS OVER FEELZ
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3 views • August 29, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3708/im-disappointed-in-you-call-in-show-may-31st-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3708-im-disappointed-in-you-call-in-show-may-31st-2017#t=0:0
Question: “I was very disappointed to hear your hard stance on illegal immigrants, generalizing them as dishonest moochers on tax-payers dollars who shouldn't be given sanctuary or the chance to naturalize, work, receive an education or benefit from government assistance. Most illegal immigrants are from impoverished, war-torn, dangerous countries simply seeking better lives for their families but are rejected because they lack the education or the financial means. Immigrants - legal or otherwise - contribute greatly to the economies of countries receiving them, working the fields and farm lands locals refuse to work, understanding the value of education and social services in ways many first world locals do not. If, hypothetically, Canada became war torn, dangerous and access to essential resources were difficult, Stefan wouldn't you do everything necessary to get your wife and daughter to a country of safety even if that meant illegal means if other options weren't available?”
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3708-im-disappointed-in-you-call-in-show-may-31st-2017#t=0:0
Question: “I was very disappointed to hear your hard stance on illegal immigrants, generalizing them as dishonest moochers on tax-payers dollars who shouldn't be given sanctuary or the chance to naturalize, work, receive an education or benefit from government assistance. Most illegal immigrants are from impoverished, war-torn, dangerous countries simply seeking better lives for their families but are rejected because they lack the education or the financial means. Immigrants - legal or otherwise - contribute greatly to the economies of countries receiving them, working the fields and farm lands locals refuse to work, understanding the value of education and social services in ways many first world locals do not. If, hypothetically, Canada became war torn, dangerous and access to essential resources were difficult, Stefan wouldn't you do everything necessary to get your wife and daughter to a country of safety even if that meant illegal means if other options weren't available?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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