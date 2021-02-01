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MODERNA MRNA COVID-19 VACCINE VICTIM. PLEASE PLEASE SHARE THIS.. PEOPLE NEED TO BE AWARE!
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2202 views • February 01, 2021
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Credit to Mark Steele & Kristi Simmonds FB
1/2/21
Quote: "Adam, [31.01.21 21:39] [Forwarded from 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙼𝚊𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚡 𝙰𝚗𝚊𝚕𝚢𝚜𝚝 (𝙿𝚞𝚋𝚕𝚒𝚌)] [ Video ] ❗North Carolina • Kristi Simmonds, RN is suffering from a neurological & overall physical reaction to the poisonous Moderna Covid19 experimental mRNA injection that she received January 19, 2021. In this video she posted yesterday January 30, 2021, Kristi’s goal is to reach someone that can help her with her injury, as the medical professionals & ERs she’s been to & consulted with cannot help her at this juncture. Original FB post:
Credit to Mark Steele & Kristi Simmonds FB
1/2/21
Quote: "Adam, [31.01.21 21:39] [Forwarded from 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙼𝚊𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚡 𝙰𝚗𝚊𝚕𝚢𝚜𝚝 (𝙿𝚞𝚋𝚕𝚒𝚌)] [ Video ] ❗North Carolina • Kristi Simmonds, RN is suffering from a neurological & overall physical reaction to the poisonous Moderna Covid19 experimental mRNA injection that she received January 19, 2021. In this video she posted yesterday January 30, 2021, Kristi’s goal is to reach someone that can help her with her injury, as the medical professionals & ERs she’s been to & consulted with cannot help her at this juncture. Original FB post:
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