That's Complete Madness! Zelensky threw all the Forces of the AFU on the Offensive in Kharkiv!

Today, reports from the war zone have been coming in all day long. From all that is happening, it becomes clear that Zelensky and his western patrons decided to take risks and go for broke. According to military correspondents who are directly on the battlefield, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues its offensive in the Izyum direction of the Kharkiv region. At the same time, it is noted that almost all the forces of the Ukrainian army are involved in the offensive. On the southern sector of the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine made several attempts to build a pontoon bridge across the ''Seversky Donetsk'' River. As a result, the numerical superiority of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not allow the soldiers of the DPR to prevent the transfer of the Ukrainian army across the ''Seversky Donetsk'' River and its further advance towards the settlement of ''Krasnyi Lyman''. Sources claim that fierce fighting has already begun in the ''Krasnyi Lyman''. However, apparently due to the numerical superiority of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian forces will still have to leave this settlement. Also, fierce fighting began in the city of ''Kupyansk''.



