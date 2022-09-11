That's Complete Madness! Zelensky threw all the Forces of the AFU on the Offensive in Kharkiv!
Today,
reports from the war zone have been coming in all day long. From all
that is happening, it becomes clear that Zelensky and his western
patrons decided to take risks and go for broke. According to military
correspondents who are directly on the battlefield, the command of
the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues its offensive in the Izyum
direction of the Kharkiv region. At the same time, it is noted that
almost all the forces of the Ukrainian army are involved in the
offensive. On the southern sector of the front, the Armed Forces of
Ukraine made several attempts to build a pontoon bridge across the
''Seversky Donetsk'' River. As a result, the numerical superiority of
the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not allow the soldiers of the DPR to
prevent the transfer of the Ukrainian army across the ''Seversky
Donetsk'' River and its further advance towards the settlement of
''Krasnyi Lyman''. Sources claim that fierce fighting has already
begun in the ''Krasnyi Lyman''. However, apparently due to the
numerical superiority of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian
forces will still have to leave this settlement. Also, fierce
fighting began in the city of ''Kupyansk''.
