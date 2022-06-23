Kate Dalley: Let’s Talks UFO ( Read Truth Below)

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Store https://www.infowarsstore.com/ Their E.T Good & Bad Cain in Bible was Half Reptilian son of Satan and Able was 100% Hunan son of Adam & Eve My Contacts in Mexico & USA also World said Their are E.T also Before Able was Murder by Cain , Able Has Children who Came the Atlantis Real Time of Adam & Eve Fall was 14000 B.C Real Date Noah Flood (Seth) 4033 B.C Atlantis help Noah with Arch and Left Earth at Same Time Half Them Made It Off The Earth to Aldebaran Star System all 100% Human Planet New Atlantis , Odin was Real Born on 439 A.D was Great Grandson of Barabba in the Bible Odin Left the Earth In 439 A.D Native America Indians Left the Earth In 395 A.D & Maria Orsic Left Earth from Norway with 16 Vril 9 Flying Saucers (not a Nazi) to Alpha Centauri B Third Planet from the SUN