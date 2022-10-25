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Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.75mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html
The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225
WARNING MOST LUGOLS IODINE SUPPLEMENTS ARE IMPURE AND TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3QkASBm
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
USA & UK Suppliers Are Listed Below For The Iodine Books:
(USA) Iodine : Why You Need It, Why You Can't Live Without It by Dr. Brownstein - https://amzn.to/2QYZBNk
The Iodine Crisis: What You Don’t Know About Iodine Can Wreck Your Life - https://amzn.to/3xQb9Jx
(UK) Iodine : Why You Need It, Why You Can't Live Without It by Dr. Brownstein - https://amzn.to/2PFtMc9
The Iodine Crisis: What You Don't Know About Iodine Can Wreck Your Life - https://amzn.to/3L6TRyd
WHY YOU SHOULD TRY TAKING LUGOLS IODINE!!
Almost everyone in today's world needs to be taking some sort of Iodine in supplementation form ideally a "Lugols Iodine Solution" due to a variety of very good reasons that everyone should ideally be aware of.
I have created this specific video "WHY YOU SHOULD TRY TAKING LUGOLS IODINE!" to educate you on this subject and by you learning about what I have to say in this video it should hopefully make you aware of why you should start supplementing with Lugols Iodine and by doing this it will 100% change your health and life forever.
If you want to learn all about this make sure to watch this video from start to finish!
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
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Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
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The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/