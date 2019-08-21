If You See This, Run Fast and Ask for Help!

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827 views • August 21, 2019
There are so many different animals in the world that nobody even knows the exact number of existing species. Here are 12 strange animals that you should run from as fast as you can if you ever encounter them in the wild.
Preview photo credit: Phill Torres https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClaC...
#caterpillar #dangerousanimals #brightside
TIMESTAMPS
The caterpillar 0:31
Deathstalker 1:40
Carpet Viper 2:29
Cone Snail 2:53
Stonefish 3:23
Africanized Honey Bee 4:02
Brazilian Wandering Spider 4:42
Black Mamba 5:08
Poison Dart Frog 5:56
Tse Tse Fly 6:28
Blue-Ringed Octopus 6:56
Komodo Dragon 7:28
Box Jellyfish 7:55
SUMMARY
For example, the caterpillar on the thumbnail looks like somebody dropped their wig by accident. It’s not very big, but it’s very hairy. You might think that because it’s hairy, it’s tender to touch, but don’t let it fool you. In fact, if you touch the hairs, they will penetrate your skin and sting you. According to the experience of other people, the pain is unimaginably bad, so stay away from this caterpillar if you can. However, if you got stung, doctors recommend washing the area of the bite. Use water and soap, but be very careful not to press the spot — because this will make the poison spread faster. After you finish washing the bite, put some ice to reduce the pain. If the pain doesn’t go away within the next 30 minutes or so, go to the hospital immediately.
Preview photo credit: Phill Torres https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClaC...
#caterpillar #dangerousanimals #brightside
TIMESTAMPS
The caterpillar 0:31
Deathstalker 1:40
Carpet Viper 2:29
Cone Snail 2:53
Stonefish 3:23
Africanized Honey Bee 4:02
Brazilian Wandering Spider 4:42
Black Mamba 5:08
Poison Dart Frog 5:56
Tse Tse Fly 6:28
Blue-Ringed Octopus 6:56
Komodo Dragon 7:28
Box Jellyfish 7:55
SUMMARY
For example, the caterpillar on the thumbnail looks like somebody dropped their wig by accident. It’s not very big, but it’s very hairy. You might think that because it’s hairy, it’s tender to touch, but don’t let it fool you. In fact, if you touch the hairs, they will penetrate your skin and sting you. According to the experience of other people, the pain is unimaginably bad, so stay away from this caterpillar if you can. However, if you got stung, doctors recommend washing the area of the bite. Use water and soap, but be very careful not to press the spot — because this will make the poison spread faster. After you finish washing the bite, put some ice to reduce the pain. If the pain doesn’t go away within the next 30 minutes or so, go to the hospital immediately.
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