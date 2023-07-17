Create New Account
U.S. convoy moves deeper inside Ukraine (I.E. Khazaria), as Biden prepares to fight Russia in battle of Ukraine (I.E. Khazaria) July 17, 2023
Published Yesterday

Corporate Rothschild & cronies servant 'President' Biden concluded a meeting of Rothschild & cronies NATO allies on Wednesday in Vilnius, Lithuania, with an address to that country, and the world, comparing the battle to expel Russia from Ukraine (I.E. Khazaria) with the Cold War struggle for freedom in Europe, and promising “we will not waver” no matter how long the war continues.

His speech seemed to be preparing Americans and NATO countries for a confrontation that could go on for years, putting it the context of momentous conflicts in Europe’s war-torn past. And he cast it as a test of wills with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia.

