Grace Out Loud Ep. 28: Restoring the Reverence of the Lord and Battling the Spirit of Pythos

Join Amanda and Marty as they emphasize the need for worship centered on the Father rather than personal feelings, stressing a healthy fear of the Lord and criticizing the Church’s reduction of God's authority within it. The importance of leaders possessing qualities beyond likability is underscored, and parallels are drawn between disobedience, rebellion, and witchcraft. A call for repentance and realignment with God’s will is made, criticizing the Church's tendency to make conviction feel comfortable. Tune in Monday, Nov. 20 at 6pm ET.

