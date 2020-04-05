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General Welfare Presents: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement, NEW BEGINNING, 3/31/20
General Welfare Presents
General Welfare Presents
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4 views • April 05, 2020
If you are somewhat pessimistic about the future, perhaps you can bring yourself to forgive my optimism and my belief in human nature. It is hard to be optimistic when you are out of work, and don't know if you, or a loved one, is going to get the COVID-19 and die, We are however on the precipice of a new beginning. Regardless of British run disinformation operations against China, and the confusion being deliberately created around the virus, what China demonstrated in Wuhan is incredible. Never before in world history has the combination of science, technology, human coordination, and mobilization stopped this kind of epidemic. This could be an indication of our future in dealing with pandemics that threaten the human species.

The combination of COVID-19 and the exhaustive way the bailouts of a collapsing hyper-speculative monetary system are proceeding, we have come to the end of the Anglo-Dutch-Venetian system of empire. One of its progeny, the European Union is going under. Another of its progeny, the Green neo-Malthusian movement is also going under. Still another of its progeny, the geopolitical division of the world with permanent wars, is also about to go under as the virus and the end of the financial system shifts, out of necessity, the pivot of power into the hands of a collaboration of major sovereign nations.

To this end, the LaRouche movement and the Schiller Institute will be holding an international conference Saturday, April 25, that the whole world can attend where the ideas and policies of the new beginning, which have been around for nearly 50 years, and their implementation can be discussed.
Keywords
president trumpempirechinahealth careeufinancelaroucheschiller instituteone belt one roadnew bretton woodsamerican systemlarouche pac4 powers 4 laws
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