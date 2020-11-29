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Strategem Of War - The Art Of Lawfare
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36 views • November 29, 2020
Nov 28, 2020
Tommy Robinson
Go to www.stopthelawfare.com
Tommy goes into some detail about his recent farcical arrests and how an Islamist supporting lawfirm have taken steps to break him financially for covering the other side of a story. The story of a Syrian schoolboy who was allegedly bullied and "waterboarded" in a school playing field.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fc2cbd4ae011d543a003648
Tommy Robinson
Go to www.stopthelawfare.com
Tommy goes into some detail about his recent farcical arrests and how an Islamist supporting lawfirm have taken steps to break him financially for covering the other side of a story. The story of a Syrian schoolboy who was allegedly bullied and "waterboarded" in a school playing field.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fc2cbd4ae011d543a003648
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