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The New Guy In The White House Won't Bring Any More Justice Than The Previous One
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80 views • January 25, 2021
Just as President Donald Trump failed to drain the swamp and just as he pardoned close friends and allies for crimes they confessed to committing, he failed miserably in draining the swamp, which was his primary promise and duty under the Constitution. China Joe Biden has come into office doing exactly what he said he would do and his actions are ridden with unconstitutional edicts and treason, and it's because the Trump administration didn't do its job (Article 2, Section 3 US Constitution).
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-new-guy-in-the-white-house-wont-bring-any-more-justice-than-the-previous-one/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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