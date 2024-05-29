The TERRIFYING New ESG Rule that Glenn WARNED About is NOW HERE

Glenn Beck





May 28, 2024





The European Union just gave its final approval for a new ESG requirements that will affect companies around the world. Glenn has been warning about this law for years and now, he says there’s only one way to stop it. But why should Americans be worried about EU regulations? Well, Glenn explains how ALL companies will either have to comply or abandon doing business with not just the EU, but any big company that does business in the EU. Plus, he breaks down how it could “destroy the petroleum industry” and even lead to YOU getting a social credit score.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube:





/ @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief

Connect with Glenn on Social Media:





/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhwf_rxwdb0