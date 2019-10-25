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The UN’s Role in James Younger Case
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19 views • October 25, 2019
How did we get a system where courts and schools can give minor children abortions and change their gender irreversibly against parents’ wishes? It’s “children’s rights” used to destroy “parental rights” and the family. And, just before a judge’s gag order, a warning from Jeffrey Younger, the father of the 7 yr old boy the gender mafia want to chemically castrate at the age of 8.
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