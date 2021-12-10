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The Healing Power of Vitamin D - Dr. Edward Group Interviews Dr. Judd Sommerville
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509 views • December 10, 2021
Dr. Group interviews Vitamin D expert, Dr. Judson Sommerville to address the main deficiencies in the body that lead to depression, insomnia, infection, low energy, and a weakened immune system.
Beginning as one of the largest anti-depressant prescribers in the state, Dr. Somerville was taken on a journey that led him to a naturopathic path of medicine. Discovering natural healing modalities that could surpass the effectiveness of man-made prescriptions, his perspective was changed forever.
Dr. Judson Somerville M.D. is a seventh-generation Texan He started advocating for vitamin D3 over 11 years ago. In 1994 he began a private practice of anesthesiology in Laredo, Texas, with an emphasis on pain management, and opened The Pain Management Clinic of Laredo in 1995.
His award-winning book, “The Optimal Dose: Restore Your Health With the Power of Vitamin D3,” is loaded with everything you need to know about vitamin D3. It is available in kindle read, audiobook, and hardcover - In all bookstores and Amazon. Spanish translation coming soon.
“Vitamin D is the king, magnesium is the bishop.” - Dr. Judson Sommerville
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Purchase Dr. Somerville’s Book on Amazon ➤➤ https://amzn.to/3Irn84R
Explore Dr. Somerville’s Website ➤➤ https://vitamindblog.com/
-----------------------------------------
10% discount for our Global Healing’s Vitamin D3 ➤➤ https://bit.ly/3IEdtIu
CODE at checkout: SUNSHINE10
Expires January 31st, 2022
----------------------------------------
Become a Member of Dr. Group’s - Global Healing Institute ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
You can become a member by joining ANY of Dr. Group's 6 courses.
By enrolling in any course - you will get ongoing member benefits like this event, FREE monthly Q&As, exclusive interviews, early access, giveaways, and more.
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
https://t.me/drgroupofficial (Telegram App *** Uncensored***)
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
https://bitclout.com/u/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
Beginning as one of the largest anti-depressant prescribers in the state, Dr. Somerville was taken on a journey that led him to a naturopathic path of medicine. Discovering natural healing modalities that could surpass the effectiveness of man-made prescriptions, his perspective was changed forever.
Dr. Judson Somerville M.D. is a seventh-generation Texan He started advocating for vitamin D3 over 11 years ago. In 1994 he began a private practice of anesthesiology in Laredo, Texas, with an emphasis on pain management, and opened The Pain Management Clinic of Laredo in 1995.
His award-winning book, “The Optimal Dose: Restore Your Health With the Power of Vitamin D3,” is loaded with everything you need to know about vitamin D3. It is available in kindle read, audiobook, and hardcover - In all bookstores and Amazon. Spanish translation coming soon.
“Vitamin D is the king, magnesium is the bishop.” - Dr. Judson Sommerville
-----------------------------------------
Purchase Dr. Somerville’s Book on Amazon ➤➤ https://amzn.to/3Irn84R
Explore Dr. Somerville’s Website ➤➤ https://vitamindblog.com/
-----------------------------------------
10% discount for our Global Healing’s Vitamin D3 ➤➤ https://bit.ly/3IEdtIu
CODE at checkout: SUNSHINE10
Expires January 31st, 2022
----------------------------------------
Become a Member of Dr. Group’s - Global Healing Institute ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
You can become a member by joining ANY of Dr. Group's 6 courses.
By enrolling in any course - you will get ongoing member benefits like this event, FREE monthly Q&As, exclusive interviews, early access, giveaways, and more.
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
https://t.me/drgroupofficial (Telegram App *** Uncensored***)
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
https://bitclout.com/u/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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