Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‘My Son Hunter’ Star Laurence Fox Praises Trump Accomplishments Despite ‘Unending Attempts to Undermine the Presidency’
10 views
channel image
Rick Langley
Published 2 months ago |

Laurence Fox spoke about President Trump during the monologue portion of Monday’s show.

“Between 2016 and 2020, the United States did not become involved in any foreign wars,” he began. “It became a net exporter of energy and had the highest growth in black and Latin American employment in history — all this despite enduring unending attempts to undermine the presidency of Donald Trump by the Democratic party and their minions in the media.”

He continued: “Like him or not, Trump knew that a world where America stood tall and strong would be a safer world.”

----------------

Donald Trump Thanks Laurence Fox, Praises His ‘Amazing’ Performance in ‘My Son Hunter’

https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/09/30/donald-trump-thanks-laurence-fox-praises-his-amazing-performance-in-my-son-hunter/




Keywords
laurence foxpraises trumpmy son huntertrump accomplishments

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket