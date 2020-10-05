Donald Trump says he's 'learned a lot about The Rona' and has been visiting wounded veterans, nurses

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President Donald Trump on Sunday made a last-minute, surprise visit to his supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center, briefing leaving his hospital room to thank the cheering loyalists despite being infected with the coronavirus, a potentially fatal disease.



The president was in an SUV and was driven by the screaming, applauding crowds. He waved to them from inside car and was wearing a face mask.



The president posted a video to his Twitter account shortly before his visit outside, indicating he was about to make the trip.



He said he's been visiting soldiers at the military hospital and has learned a lot about COVID, which has infected more than 7 million Americans.



He started his short remarks by thanking the medical personnel taking care of him and added he has 'gotten to meet some of the soldiers.'



The president, who has tested positive for COVID, a potentially fatal disease, did not say what precautions were taken for his meetings.



'I also think we're going to pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots,' he said, hinting to his outside visit. 'They've got Trump flags and they love our country so I'm not telling anybody but you but I'm about to make a little surprise visit so perhaps I'll get there before you get to see me.'



He said he's learned a lot about the coronavirus since his hospitalization on Friday.



'It's been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about COVID. I learned by really going to school. This is the real school,' he said. 'In the meantime, we love the USA and we love what's happening. Thank you.'



During the drive-by, a person in the front passenger seat was wearing full personal protective gear, including a face shield. Secret Service agents were also in the car. The president went into the hospital Friday evening after testing positive for the coronavirus.



One doctor, who is an attending physician at Walter Reed, criticized the president for the visit, saying the risk of COVID transmission inside the SUV is 'as high as it gets outside of medical procedures.'



'That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack,' Dr. James Phillipsy, ta George Washington University doctor who is also an attending a Walter Reed, wrote on Twitter.



'The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play,' he added.



The White House said the president made a short trip and then returned to the presidential suite inside the hospital.



'President Trump took a short, last-minute motorcade ride to wave to his supporters outside and has now returned to the Presidential Suite inside Walter Reed,' White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.



'Appropriate precautions were taken in the execution of this movement to protect the President and all those supporting it, including PPE. The movement was cleared by the medical team as safe to do.'



Deere did not answer questions about any in-person meetings Trump may have had at the hospital. In an earlier video message, the president said 'I've also gotten to meet some of the soldiers and first responders' at Walter Reed.



A second doctor, Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, echoed Dr Phillips' condemnation.



'By taking a joy ride outside Walter Reed the president is placing his Secret Service detail at grave risk,' he said.



'In the hospital when we go into close contact with a COVID patient we dress in full PPE: Gown, gloves, N95, eye protection, hat. This is the height of irresponsibility.'



And Dr Craig Spencer, an ER doctor who survived Ebola and is currently director of global health in emergency medicine at Columbia University, was shocked at the president's 'joyride'.