Del BigTree at the HighWire
August 19, 2023
A rare outbreak of Hansen’s disease has the medical community stumped. The comeback of an age-old infection, which most have natural immunity, demands a look at the science showing an mRNA COVID shot association.
#Leprosy #COVID #mRNA
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v38xadf-leprosy-makes-a-comeback-in-the-us.html
