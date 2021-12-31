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AMMACH2012 Dr Young Hae Chi Alien Abduction and The Environment Crisis Lecture
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
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36 views • December 31, 2021
Dr Young Hae Chi lectured at the first AMMACH Conference in Sept 2012. Dr Young is from Oxford University, and is a native of North Korea. His interest included Marie Kayali. This lecture is about the earth's survival with alien abduction and the resultant changes to the environment, a direct connection. Dr Young proposes unconventional ideas, and is courageous and adventurous in his association with this shorty lived AMMACH Project.
Reloaded here, after deletion by YouTube of 25 years work by Miles Johnston, a co-founder and videographer for the AMMACH Project.
This connection with Alien Abduction and the Environment is a Crucial indicator of what is being done to the planet.

YouTube deleted 25 years of work in July 2021, which is why it is now reloaded on Brighteon, who supports free speech
Keywords
environmentufoetabductionlecturesammachalien-abductionthe-bases-projectjoanne-summerscalesdr-young-hae-chi
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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