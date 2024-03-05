Andrew Sorchini Joins Amanda Grace: The Supreme Court 9-0 Decision & How this Affects the Markets
Join Amanda and Andrew Sorchini of Beverly Hills Precious Metals as they talk about the recent 9-0 Supreme Court ruling overturning the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision that Presidents Trump should be removed from the 2024 election ballot and how this affects the markets. Be sure to bring your questions as well so Andrew can answer them live! A common question we get is about the minimum for BH-PM and that is $2000. We will be taking questions from our chats in Rumble, YouTube and Facebook! Tune in Mar. 4th at 4:00pm ET.
