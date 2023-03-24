Trump ARRESTED Tomorrow? Plus De-Trans Child’s Tragic Story “I Hate that I can Never Breastfeed!”

Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine





March 23, 2023





Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer, former Intelligence Officer, Trump National Security Advisor and Author of Operation Dark Heart first joins DeAnna Lorraine to discuss Trump getting ARRESTED! Is it really happening?

Then DeAnna is joined by Chloe Cole, 18-year old "De-Transitioned" Transgender who underwent massive gender transition surgery and later regretted it - and has major warnings for parents and children of the satanic Transgender agenda. She is also SUING Kaiser!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ehozw-trump-arrested-tomrrow-plus-de-trans-childs-tragic-story-i-hate-that-i-can-.html



