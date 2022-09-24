Strauss ~ The Blue Danube Waltz

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Classical music : Johann Strauss II - The Blue Danube Waltz op.
314 - With paintings slideshow background The Blue Danube is the common English title of An der schönen blauen Donau, Op. 314 (German for "By the Beautiful Blue Danube"), a waltz by the Austrian composer Johann Strauss II, composed in 1866.
Music from the YouTube Audio Library