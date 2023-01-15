Luisa Neubauer und die Klimakrise

Dr. Markus Krall zu Luisa Neubauer: Wie ist das so, wenn man mit ererbtem Reichtum, dessen Grundlage Zwangsarbeit im 3. Reich und Zigaretten in der jungen BRD war, klimafreundlich durch die Welt jettet und mit der Arroganz angemaßten Halbwissens der Welt seinen Willen aufzwingen möchte?
