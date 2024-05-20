Draco demon elites are now coming during sleep to vibrate all real Christians to try to rot the body

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2024). The Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist demon spirit globalist elites are now coming during sleep to vibrate all the real Christians' bodies to try to rot them & kill them, because the real Christians' love frequency of the Holy Spirit in them keeps order & harmony & blessings of God on the earth. They cannot start their AntiChrist’s Illuminati NWO Luciferian interfaith ecumenical one-world religion, while the real Christian samurai warriors of Christ are still on the earth. When we real Christians finish our warnings and are raptured up to heaven, and God’s presence is removed from the earth, and God’s judgment begins, then all the “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender, Jezebel demon-possessed” heathen humans & fake Christians will start killing & raping & eating each other. Only evil exists where there are no real Christians and God’s Holy Spirit in them. The former head of the Illuminati NWO Collins family “Council of 13 member” John Todd, who became a Christian, exposed that the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist charismatic movement pastors like the Calvary Chapel pastors were assigned the task by Satan Lucifer to bring in the modern post-1960s “Jesus movement reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanists’” satanic Christian worship rock music into the Christian churches, in order to change the DNA of all the fake Christians. Music and sound changes all the humans’ genes, and also demon-possesses them. The post-1960s Western feminist nations’ “Jezebel demon-possessed” women’s children & grandchildren are already demon-possessed from the over 50% divorce rate among the Christian community and other dysfunctional families, which they created by hunting frantically for mates inside God’s house to breed genetic descendant idols with their beastlike animal instincts, instead of listening to Apostle Paul’s kind advice to remain single and serve God fully. This is why the modern day Western feminist nations’ young fake Christian girls act like men or some androgynous transgender creatures, and cross-dress in men’s pants, and walk around with naked women’s heads, and speak inside the churches. It just shows that they are fully demon-possessed by the Jezebel demon spirit now, and judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies is coming upon them, just as in Noah’s days and Sodom Gomorrah days and Jeremiah’s days. John Todd says that he delivered four million dollars back in 1960s (probably worth tens of millions of dollars now with the inflation) to the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist “falling dove Ordo Templi Orientis symbol” Calvary Chapel churches’ founder the Draco avatar Satanist genocidal psychopath Pastor Chuck Smith and his boss handler witch “earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers” reptilian wife, in order to start his satanic Christian worship rock music band “Maranatha” to demon-possess all the fake Christian who were not part of the real Christians who left the churches. They flooded millions of Draco-human genetically-engineered reptilian hybrid New Age Wicca witch necromancy spirit guide channeling “alien contactee” “ascended masters contactee” “women’s equality” “women’s rights” “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” fake Christians into the churches to destroy them and mislead the church members with hundreds of redefined Bible verses and kick us real Christians out.





