PLAN OF CREATION AND SALVATION REVEALED (The New Revelation)

Extraordinary revelations of God in the XIXth century, through His scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer, never before put on paper for the eyes, minds and hearts of His human children.
If a true seeker of truth, Christian or not, wants to reach to the ultimate truth on the creation of the material universe, the relationship of God with his first but fallen angel (who is also speaking here before the Lord), the development and most wonderful destiny of us small earthly people as children of God, which has been made possible only by God's descent among us and His final sacrifice on the cross... yes, these revelations are the place one does not want to miss. Here is the brochure with New Revelation excerpts that is being read in this video: https://ia902903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/THE%20PLAN%20OF%20CREATION%20AND%20SALVATION%20REVEALED%20%26%20THE%20TRUTH%20ABOUT%20SATAN.pdf
Ref: Ref: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com
https://archive.org/details/BeyondTheThreshold/3-Days-in-the-Temple/
https://archive.org/details/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/365%20Teachings/
