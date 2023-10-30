IDF Destruction - Continues to Kill & Destroy in the Gaza Strip - part 2 of 2 - Oct 30

Fighting continues in the Gaza Strip.
For the past three days, the IDF has been conducting regular raids in the northern Gaza Strip as part of an announced “expansion of ground operations.” But there is no talk of a large-scale ground operation yet.
The Israeli Air Force continues to bomb the Gaza Strip. The intensity of airstrikes has increased in recent days. The Israel Defense Forces reported hitting 600 targets in the enclave over the past 24 hours.
