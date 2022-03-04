© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian Bishops ask Pope Francis to Consecrate Russia Properly as War Heats up
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • March 04, 2022
Need more proof that Russia was not consecrated as Our Lady of Fatima requested? Look no further than the Bishops of Ukraine, who have just requested that Russia be consecrated the way Heaven requested over 100 years ago.
For the full story read this article. Click Here to read…
Is God using the conflict in Russia to bring about World Peace? Who knows, let’s wait and see!
Visit our website at www.thekennedyreport.com
For the full story read this article. Click Here to read…
Is God using the conflict in Russia to bring about World Peace? Who knows, let’s wait and see!
Visit our website at www.thekennedyreport.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.