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ANTENAS 5G Y GENERACIÓN DE "OLAS": El microbiólogo Bartomeu Payeras explica el papel no declarado de las nuevas antenas en la generación de cada "ola" covid
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288 views • September 10, 2021
El Dr. José Luis Sevillano, junto con Ricardo Delgado (bioestadístico) introducen, durante la emisión del directo de La Quinta Columna (programa 129, 9-9-2021), la impactante información compartida por el microbiólogo Bartomeu Payeras, sobre el software no declarado que llevan las nuevas antenas de telefonía móvil 5G. Se trata de un componente que permite a estas antenas irradiar de modos muy específicos para generar cada nueva "ola" en el contexto de esta crisis sanitaria planificada.
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