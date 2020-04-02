DECLARATION OF FREEDOM (Metaphysical Topics)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Now is the time to Declare our Freedom. Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness and humanity is overdue for a spiritual transformation beyond religion, politics, and carnal desires. We are all connected and we must awaken to our soul connection. Realizing our potential and remembering who we are in soul is essential to the survival of the human race. It is time for human progression and the transformation of humanity in the context of the emergence of global consciousness.