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Referee Collapses And Dies During Football Match In Malaysia!
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335 views • February 17, 2022
A football referee in Kajang, Malaysia collapsed and died during a match on Monday 19 minutes into the game, reports Malay Mail.
The Kajang Police Department (IPD) received an emergency call at 4:17 pm regarding the victim in his 50’s who was confirmed dead at the scene by a medical team.
Hassan added that the body of the referee had been sent to Kajang Hospital for a post-mortem and said that the case was classified as sudden death.
In Malaysia, 79% of the population is fully vaccinated and 81% have received at least one dose according to government figures.
More on this:
https://thecovidworld.com/referee-collapses-and-suddenly-dies-during-football-match-in-malaysia/
http://prn.bernama.com/melaka/news.php?c=&;id=2052133#:~:text=KUALA%20LUMPUR%2C%20Feb%2014%20%2D%2D,lost%20consciousness%20at%204.17%20pm.
The Kajang Police Department (IPD) received an emergency call at 4:17 pm regarding the victim in his 50’s who was confirmed dead at the scene by a medical team.
Hassan added that the body of the referee had been sent to Kajang Hospital for a post-mortem and said that the case was classified as sudden death.
In Malaysia, 79% of the population is fully vaccinated and 81% have received at least one dose according to government figures.
https://thecovidworld.com/referee-collapses-and-suddenly-dies-during-football-match-in-malaysia/
http://prn.bernama.com/melaka/news.php?c=&;id=2052133#:~:text=KUALA%20LUMPUR%2C%20Feb%2014%20%2D%2D,lost%20consciousness%20at%204.17%20pm.
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