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Del Bigtree: The Scientific Method For COVID Injections Has Become Scientific Fraud
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694 views • April 06, 2021
Del Bigtree is one of the preeminent voices of the Vaccine Risk Awareness Movement. He joins me in this episode to expose the truth about vaccines and the propaganda being put out and calls on people to think and be informed about what is really going on.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/del-bigtree-the-scientific-method-for-covid-injections-has-become-a-scientific-fraud/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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