© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian troops from the Center group annihilated a detachment of Ukrainian GUR special forces that had landed on the western outskirts of Pokrovsk during a widely publicized operation.
The Ukrainian Special Forces were dropped from a UH-60A Black Hawk helicopter — only to be hunted and destroyed by Russian FPV drones shortly after landing.
Clip 1 shows landing and destruction.