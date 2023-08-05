World events are not the result of climate change!

Revealing message of God: Verily, one must have accepted Yeshua HaMashiach, Jesus Christ, in order to know the truth, that the events in the world are not the result of climate change! Read or listen further…

Published on Dec 1, 2015 on the www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com

